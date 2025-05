Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited North Gyeongsang Province on Sunday, seeking voter support in a traditional stronghold of conservative parties.Lee began his campaign in Yeongju, meeting with small business owners.Emphasizing the importance of voting, Lee stated that regions consistently dominated by a single party often struggle to achieve economic growth, as politicians in such areas lack motivation to serve the people, relying solely on securing their party's nomination.Later in the day, Lee is scheduled to visit Yecheon in North Gyeongsang, Danyang and Jecheon in North Chungcheong Province, and Yeongwol in Gangwon Province.Lee also announced seven pledges aimed at supporting small businesses and self-employed individuals, promising active assistance for those severely impacted by what he described as former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection and illegal martial law.