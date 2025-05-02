DP Calls for Hearing, Special Counsel Probe into Supreme Court Ruling on Lee Jae-myung’s Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party (DP) has called for a hearing, a parliamentary investigation and a special counsel probe into Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae and the court's decision to overturn an appellate court's acquittal of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on election law violation charges.Rep. Kim Min-seok, co-chair of the DP's election committee, strongly criticized the court's unprecedentedly swift ruling on Lee's case at a press conference on Sunday at the National Assembly.Kim condemned the ruling as the "third insurrection" by Cho, following what he described as the first by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the second by former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.Kim also called for public debate on establishing a special tribunal to address Yoon's alleged insurrection and increasing the number of Supreme Court justices to prevent rushed verdicts.He added that the DP plans to form a special committee to prevent judicial interference in the presidential election and will hold a national forum to highlight concerns over the Supreme Court's decision.