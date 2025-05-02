PPP to Form Internal Body to Align with Ex-Prime Minister Han

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party (PPP), which recently nominated Kim Moon-soo as its presidential candidate, has decided to establish an internal body to coordinate with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in an effort to field a single candidate against the liberals in the June 3 election.PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-uk announced on Sunday at the National Assembly that the party will create the body under its election committee and engage in negotiations with Han's camp through this body.Shin stated that the body should be formed as soon as possible but noted that setting a definitive timeline is difficult, as discussions with Han's side are required.Regarding the deadline for selecting a unified candidate, Shin said the party will assess Han's stance after setting up the body, adding that no official agreement has yet been reached between the two candidates.Kim was named the PPP's presidential candidate on Saturday, a day after Han, who is not a member of the conservative party, declared his candidacy.