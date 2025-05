Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran has grabbed her third career LPGA title after winning the inaugural Black Desert Championship.Ryu finished the championship at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah on Sunday with a 26-under overall after carding a flawless 8-under 64 in the final round.She defeated Germany’s Esther Henseleit, becoming the third Korean to win on Tour this season alongside Kim A-lim and Kim Hyo-joo.Ryu captured her first LPGA title at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in October 2023 and her second LPGA title in the FM Championship last September.