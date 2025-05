Photo : YONHAP News

Former acting president and independent presidential hopeful Han Duck-soo has proposed to People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo that they meet some time on Monday.Han made the proposal when he met with Kim ahead of attending a ceremony at Jogye Temple to mark Buddha's birthday on Monday.According to Han’s aides, while Kim did not give a definite answer, he answered "yes" to acknowledge the proposed meeting.Kim’s aides, on the other hand, said Kim had briefly met with Han and exchanged pleasantries but only listened to what Han had to say, adding that no other comments were made.Attention is being drawn to whether the two presidential hopefuls will meet on Monday and if discussions on fielding a single candidate will gain traction.Earlier on Sunday, the People Power Party officially unveiled plans to set up a body that will be charged with fielding a single candidate.