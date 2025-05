Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea was found to have the lowest percentage of children aged 14 or lower among countries with a population of over 40 million.According to a Japanese government analysis of the UN World Population Prospects report released on Monday, children aged 14 or younger accounted for ten-point-six percent of the total population last year in South Korea.The figure was the lowest to be posted among 37 countries in the world with a population of 40 million or more.South Korea has ranked at the very bottom in terms of percentage of children in that age bracket since 2020 when it first outpaced Japan which witnessed a decline in birthrates and aging population before South Korea.Japan had the second lowest percentage of children with eleven-point-four percent in 2024.