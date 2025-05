Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has pledged to gradually expand the monthly child allowance, extending coverage from children under age 8 to those under 18.He made the announcement on social media Monday to mark Children’s Day.Lee also promised to expand a developmental delay early intervention program he launched during his time as Gyeonggi governor to a nationwide program.In a separate post commemorating Buddha’s Birthday, Lee said that Buddhist culture forms the foundation of Korea’s traditional culture and vowed to uphold the Buddha’s teachings of coexistence and mutual prosperity.He also pledged to lower the financial burden on traditional temples seeking repairs.Lee continued his so-called “listening tour” across the regions on Monday, visiting areas in Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong provinces to gather public sentiment.