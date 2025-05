Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom has suspended new subscriber sign-ups at its T World retail stores nationwide starting Monday, as it struggles to keep up with demand for SIM card replacements following a recent hacking incident.The company said around one million users have already replaced their SIM card, with 7-point-7 million more requesting replacements.As of 9 a.m. Monday, over 22 million customers were enrolled in the firm's SIM protection service.SKT pledged to prioritize reservations and speed up SIM distribution once the holiday period ends.While no confirmed cases of financial loss due to illegal SIM duplication have been reported, the telecom giant said it would take full responsibility for any verified damage.The cyberattack, discovered in April, compromised customer data and prompted SK Telecom to offer free SIM replacements to all 23 million subscribers.