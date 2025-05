Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean middle schoolers are among the top academic performers in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, but rank near the bottom in social skills and leisure, according to a new report.The Korea Educational Development Institute(KEDI) released its report on Monday, analyzing 2022 data from the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment(PISA).Korean students ranked second in math and science and third in reading among 37 OECD countries.However, they placed 36th in peer relationships and 33rd in autonomy, while also scoring low in emotional resilience and enjoyment of daily life.The report recommended strengthening humanities and liberal arts education to support students’ social and emotional development by fostering critical thinking, creativity, and identity formation.