Photo : YONHAP News

Households in South Korea have been cutting back on grocery purchases and dining out for over two years.According to Statistics Korea, both the food and beverage retail sales index and the restaurant production index have been on a steady decline since 2023.This marks the first time since 2006, when collection of such data began, that both grocery and dining-out spending have declined simultaneously.A government official attributed the decline in food consumption to high prices, adding that changing consumer habits, such as opting for cheaper alternatives, may also be playing a role.The report noted that prices for fresh produce have surged due to abnormal weather, while a sharp rise in exchange rates has driven up the costs of processed food and dining out.