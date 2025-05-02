DP Urges Chief Justice to Hold off Trials of Presidential Hopeful Until After Elections

Menu Content

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party has urged Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae to hold off the retrial for the election violation case against the Democratic Party's(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung until after the June 3 presidential election. 

The head of the party’s election committee, Yun Ho-jung, made the call during a news conference at the National Assembly on Monday as the first hearing in Lee’s retrial is scheduled to take place on May 15. 

Citing that Cho is expected to have a presidential candidate stand trial five times before the June 3 election, Yun said such a move would be an act of disrupting the elections by the judiciary. 

Asked if the party will seek the impeachment of the chief justice or justices if Lee’s retrial is not postponed, Yun said the party will mobilize all authorities bestowed by the people to block the Seoul High Court from holding the retrial. 

On whether there have been calls within the party to seek out a presidential candidate other than Lee, Yun said such a scenario has not been discussed and that it's not worth considering.
