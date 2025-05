Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is expediting the process of completing the fourth and final phase of a five-year housing project to build 50-thousand housing units in Pyongyang’s Hwasong area.The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Monday that related military units and government agencies are working to speed up the construction of the units.During the eighth Workers’ Party Congress in January 2021, the North announced its plans to build 50-thousand housing units, declaring that it would complete ten-thousand units per year over the following five years.The country completed the first phase of the project in 2023, the second phase in 2024, and the third phase last month.The reclusive state broke ground for the fourth phase this February.