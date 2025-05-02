Acting Pres. Lee: Gov't Will Not Scrap Finalized Expulsion of Med. School Students

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Lee Ju-ho says all medical schools will finalize by next Wednesday which students will repeat a year or will be expelled and handle such cases in line with principles.Lee, who concurrently serves as education minister, made the remark on Monday in a statement to medical students as he said he would like to dispel rumors among students that it’s impossible for schools to carry out mass class repetition or expulsion of students.He also dismissed claims by some students that those who are expelled can return to school through academic flexibility measures.Lee said he would like to reaffirm that there will be no such additional measures, stressing that in the event medical schools see vacancies due to students who have been expelled for failing to return to school, the government will support the schools to smoothly proceed with transfers to fill such spots.He added that the government will work closely with medical schools to provide class support and protection to students who have returned to class.