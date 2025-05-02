Menu Content

Politics

PPP to Hold General Meeting of Lawmakers Monday to Discuss Fielding Single Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party will convene a general meeting of its lawmakers on Monday night as discussions to field a single candidate between the party’s presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and independent presidential contender Han Duck-soo have failed to gain traction. 

The party notified its legislators that it will hold the general meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. 

Earlier in the day, the party’s four-term lawmakers held a news conference and stressed the need for the party to reach a swift and wise decision. 

They said a single candidate must be produced before the May 11 candidate registration deadline. 

Concerns have emerged in social media chat rooms of party legislators over discussions on fielding a single candidate failing to make headway. 

Some in the party are said to have denounced Kim, for becoming passive about fielding a single candidate after being elected the party's presidential candidate when previously, during the party's primaries, he showed an active position about the move.
