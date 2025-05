Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will announce tariffs on pharmaceutical imports over the next two weeks.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said he is planning a big announcement next week regarding pharmaceutical prices, claiming other countries have treated the U.S. unfairly.The American president signed an executive order directing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce the time it takes to approve pharmaceutical plants in the country.The order also directs the Environmental Protection Agency to accelerate construction of the facilities.In an apparent bid to encourage domestic manufacturing, last month the Trump administration ordered an investigation into the impact on national security of relying on imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.