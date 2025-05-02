Vatican to Begin Conclave to Elect New Pope Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vatican is set to begin the conclave Wednesday to elect a new pope to succeed Pope Francis, with 133 cardinals from around the world in attendance.Speaking to reporters, Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco of Algiers said the formation of a College of Cardinals has begun, adding that there are many candidates fit to become the next pope.While the cardinals have reportedly held unofficial discussions on the qualities they are looking for in the next pontiff, the Vatican spokesperson said there was strong concern over divisions within the Catholic Church.The 133 cardinals from 70 countries will be completely isolated from the outside world, with no access to electronic devices, and will begin voting at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel on Wednesday until they elect a new pope with a two-thirds majority.It has taken an average of three days to elect a new pontiff since the 20th century, and Pope Francis, who died April 21, was elected in 2013 in just two days.