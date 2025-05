Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission announced on Monday that the number of overseas voters in the 21st presidential election has been finalized at 258-thousand-254.This represents a 14-point-two percent increase since the previous presidential election in 2022, when 226-thousand-162 people voted from overseas.Asia is the region with the largest number of overseas voters, 128-thousand-932, followed by the Americas and Europe.Overseas voting will take place this year at 182 overseas missions around the world between May 20 and May 25 local time.