Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung invoked the historical case of Jo Bong-am to highlight what he sees as ongoing political injustice in South Korea.During a campaign stop in North Chungcheong Province, Lee mentioned Jo Bong-am, a politician executed in 1959 under the Rhee Syngman regime, saying Jo was “judicially murdered.”Lee appeared to be drawing a parallel with his own election law violation trial.Separately, Lee announced a series of pledges aimed at young voters, including a policy to count military service toward salary grades at all public institutions and to expand pension credits to cover full service periods.He also promised to establish an integrated monitoring system to improve safety in cryptocurrency investment.