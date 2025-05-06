Seoul to Washington: S. Korean Pharmaceuticals Help Stabilize US Supply Chain

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has submitted an official opinion to the U.S. arguing that South Korean pharmaceutical imports help stabilize the U.S. supply chain and improve patient access to medicine.The submission on Sunday comes in response to a national security investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which could lead to tariffs on foreign-made drugs.The health ministry said on Tuesday that the government emphasized South Korean pharmaceuticals pose no threat to U.S. national security and instead help the country diversify production, especially through the support of U.S. pharmaceutical companies by South Korea’s contract development and manufacturing organizations.The opinion also pointed to joint efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic as proof of the alliance’s value in bolstering health security.Additionally, the South Korean government proposed strengthening cooperation to maximize mutual benefits and enhance access to essential medicines.