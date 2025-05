Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom’s(SKT) SIM protection service now has over 24 million subscribers in the aftermath of a hacking incident that caused a data breach at the nation’s largest mobile carrier last month.In a press briefing Tuesday, SKT said it expects virtually all 25 million of its subscribers to be enrolled in the service by Wednesday.On Friday, the carrier began providing the service automatically instead of requiring its users to sign up.The 25 million tally includes users of mobile virtual network operators with more affordable service plans.About one-point-04 million users have replaced their SIM cards to prevent further damage from the data leak.A cumulative seven-point-eight million people have made reservations for the replacement service.SKT, meanwhile, has suspended new subscriptions and mobile carrier switching as of Monday in efforts to give priority to the growing demand for SIM card replacement.