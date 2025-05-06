Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP to Conduct Member Survey on Proposal to Merge Campaigns with Ex-PM Han

Written: 2025-05-06 15:15:00Updated: 2025-05-06 18:16:21

PPP to Conduct Member Survey on Proposal to Merge Campaigns with Ex-PM Han

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party(PPP) will conduct a survey of all its members on Wednesday to determine whether they support or oppose its proposal to unite the conservative candidates’ campaigns ahead of the June 3 presidential election.

At a general meeting of party representatives on Tuesday, PPP interim chief Kwon Young-se said now is the time to join forces to secure victory in the election, urging the candidates not to neglect a great cause for the sake of small gains.

The move is considered an attempt by the party to increase pressure on PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo to form a united front with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has declared his independent bid for the presidency.

Kwon said the party’s candidacy must be unified with Han’s by Sunday, the election watchdog’s final day to register candidates.

Stressing that Kim was elected in the party primary based on his pledge to unite his campaign with Han’s, the interim chief warned that Kim would be betraying the party and the general public should he fail to make good on that promise.

The party later said Kwon will visit Daegu with floor leader Kweon Seong-dong to meet with Kim, who has been campaigning in the southeastern Gyeongsang region. 

But shortly after the announcement Kim told reporters he was immediately suspending his campaign and returning to Seoul to plan his next steps, saying the leadership is attempting to force out the party’s legitimate candidate.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >