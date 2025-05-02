DP Ramps Up Pressure on Judiciary ahead of Verdict in Lee Jae-myung’s Election Law Retrial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party(DP) is ramping up pressure on the judiciary ahead of an appellate court ruling in the retrial of its presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, who stands accused of violating the election law.At the party’s election meeting on Tuesday, Yun Ho-jung, general manager of the election committee, urged the courts to postpone candidates’ trial dates until after the June 3 election before official campaigning begins on Monday.Lee’s trial is set to begin May 15.Park Beom-kye, head of the DP’s election legal support team, accused Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de of election interference and called for the justice’s impeachment.DP Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, wrote on social media that he intends to convene a hearing to investigate the chief justice on allegations that he exercised undue influence over the election.The DP has also submitted a bill to halt all criminal trials for an accused person who is elected president.Another bill was introduced to make it easier for an election victory to stand even if the candidate has been convicted of violating the election law, raising the threshold for ineligibility to a fine of ten million won, or about 72-thousand U.S. dollars, from the current one million won.