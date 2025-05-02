S. Korean Delegation to Attend Signing Ceremony in Prague for Dukovany Nuclear Deal

Photo : KBS News

Delegates from the South Korean government and parliament will attend a signing ceremony on Wednesday for a multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant construction deal with the Czech Republic.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, the joint delegation is set to visit the Czech capital of Prague for two days and attend the Dukovany plant contract-signing event.The delegation, including Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Land Minister Park Sang-woo, will seek to expand economic cooperation on nuclear power plants, advanced industries and infrastructure in talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Senate President Miloš Vystrčil.A South Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company will sign a final agreement with the Czech Republic’s Elektrarna Dukovany II to build two nuclear power units at the country’s Dukovany plant.The deal, estimated to be worth 26 trillion won, or around 19 billion U.S. dollars, is South Korea’s first overseas nuclear power plant contract since the country took on the Barakah project in the United Arab Emirates in 2009.