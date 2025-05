Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers got his first hit, run and RBI during his first Major League start since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.The 26-year-old batted two-for-four with an RBI and a run, facilitating the Dodgers’ seven-four win against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Monday local time.Kim also made his second career steal before scoring his first MLB run on a two-run homer by Shohei Ohtani.Kim, who joined the big league before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, did not have a chance at the batter’s box until his third MLB game Monday.Kim signed a three-year contract worth 12-point-five million U.S. dollars with the Dodgers in January, with an option for two more years that could see him earn up to 22 million dollars.