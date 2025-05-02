Menu Content

Foreign Minister Requests Sufficient Time for Tariff Talks Considering Election

Written: 2025-05-07 08:17:22Updated: 2025-05-07 15:15:15

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has asked the United States to allow sufficient time for bilateral tariff talks in consideration of the presidential election in South Korea. 

According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, the minister made the request during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday evening. 

Cho also suggested strengthening the alliance based on a strong combined defense posture against North Korea, and closely cooperating to explore win-win solutions after recent tariff consultations between the trade authorities of the two nations. 

The minister asked the U.S. to take into account South Korea’s status as its ally in the bilateral trade talks, as well as the free trade agreement between the two countries, and Rubio reportedly said he would actively cooperate. 

Cho also asked Rubio to ensure that a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s new head of state can take place immediately after the June 3 presidential election. 

The ministry said Rubio reiterated that Trump and the U.S. value the South Korea-U.S. alliance and will reinforce it.
