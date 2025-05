Photo : YONHAP News

Russia said Tuesday that an ambassador-level official will represent North Korea in the large-scale military parade set for Friday in Moscow as part of Russia’s World War II Victory Day celebrations.According to Russia’s TASS news agency on Tuesday, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov revealed the information during a press briefing on the festivities for the 80th Victory Day.Ushakov reportedly said North Korean troops, confirmed in April to have fought for Russia against Ukrainian troops, will not take part in the parade.The Kremlin official said 29 world leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping, will attend the Victory Day events and that Xi will hold a summit with the Russian president on Thursday.