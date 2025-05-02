N. Korean Leader Inspects Munitions Factories, Calls for Increased Production

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly inspected munitions factories that make shells, calling on them to increase shell production to expand the combat power of the country’s armed forces.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Wednesday that Kim inspected major munitions enterprises under the Second Economy Commission.Kim reportedly expressed great satisfaction, saying the facilities have succeeded in modernizing to a high level and their shell production capacity has grown rapidly.The KCNA said the munition factories’ shell output has increased by four times the average annual level and nearly twice the peak-year level.Kim’s emphasis on increasing shell production is interpreted as indicating he intends to maintain military support for Russia while securing political, military and economic benefits.Reuters said last month that since September 2023, North Korea had sent millions of artillery shells to Russia to support the country in its war against Ukraine.