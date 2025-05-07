Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Acting President: Seoul, Prague Will Communicate Closely to Finalize Nuclear Deal

Written: 2025-05-07 10:40:17Updated: 2025-05-07 10:47:52

Acting President: Seoul, Prague Will Communicate Closely to Finalize Nuclear Deal

Photo : KBS News

Acting President Lee Ju-ho says the government will communicate closely with the Czech Republic to finalize the nuclear power plant deal between South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) and the European country’s energy company. 

The acting president made the pledge Wednesday during a meeting with economy- and security-related ministers after a court in the Czech Republic blocked the country’s energy company from signing a deal with KHNP to build two nuclear reactors. 

Lee said the signing of the contract, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been put on hold, adding that the Seoul government will communicate closely with Prague to resolve the legal issues and finalize the contract as soon as possible. 

The acting president said the Czech government takes the position that the bidding and evaluation process was transparent and conducted in accordance with the law. 

The Brno Regional Court issued the preemptive ruling Tuesday, saying the deal cannot be signed until the court rules on a complaint from the losing bidder, France’s EDF.

The ruling came a day before KHNP was scheduled to sign the contract with Elektrárna Dukovany II, a subsidiary of the Czech Republic’s main electricity firm, CEZ.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >