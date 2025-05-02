S. Korea, US to Hold Ministerial Talks Next Week during USTR’s Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says Seoul and Washington will hold ministerial talks when U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer visits South Korea next week.Acting President Lee Ju-ho said Wednesday that South Korea and the U.S. will hold ministerial talks and additional technical discussions on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) trade ministers’ meeting, set for mid-May.The APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting is scheduled to take place next Thursday and Friday on Jeju Island.The acting president said the outgoing government will make thorough preparations to ensure that trade talks will proceed smoothly for the next government, while focusing on understanding the priorities of the United States.Lee said the government will engage in the negotiations calmly through close coordination among related ministries under the leadership of the trade, industry and energy minister.The acting president also vowed to put the national interest first in trade talks and to communicate with the National Assembly and the people in a transparent, responsible manner.