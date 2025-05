Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung welcomed the Seoul High Court’s decision to postpone his appeals trial until after the snap presidential election on June 3.Speaking to reporters at an online media industry promotion meeting in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday, Lee said that the court made an appropriate decision in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.He further stressed that it’s “very important to not interfere with the people’s exercise of voters’ rights,” stressing that “all power comes from the people.”When asked about the DP’s passage of a bill Wednesday that would suspend an ongoing criminal trial for a president-elect, Lee said everything should be done “in accordance with common sense and constitutional principles.”Lee was also asked what he plans to do with the number of trials he’s facing if he’s elected president, he stressed that he will make that decision if it happens.