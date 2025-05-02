CIO Attempts Raid on Presidential Office over Inquest into Marine’s Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has launched an investigation targeting the presidential office in connection with the military inquest that followed the death of a marine in 2023.According to the CIO on Wednesday morning, prosecutors and investigators were sent to the Office of National Security and the top office to attempt a raid.The anticorruption agency said it believes records related to the young marine’s death should be checked to determine whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol exerted undue influence on the military’s investigation of the case.Earlier, Park Jeong-hoon, the former head of the Marine Corps team in charge of the initial investigation, claimed that during the process of transferring the investigation data to the police, he was under undue pressure from his superiors and he also heard that former President Yoon was furious about the situation.The CIO is also reportedly attempting to collect related electronic information in the raid, after it failed to access a mobile phone belonging to Lim Seong-geun, a key figure in the case who was the former commander of the 1st Division of the Marine Corps, to which the deceased marine belonged.