Photo : YONHAP News

San Francisco Giants slugger Lee Jung-hoo hit his first home run in 22 games on Tuesday, helping his team win 14-5 in extra innings.Lee batted third and started in center field at Wrigley Field, hitting a two-run home run off of Colin Rea in the third inning.He finished off the game with three hits and three RBIs, extending the number of multihit games to 12 this season.With three hits in the game, Lee’s season batting average rose to .312.The South Korean has been one of the best hitters for the Giants this season, with his team just one-and-a-half games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.