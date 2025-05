Photo : KBS News

People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will meet on Wednesday, as they were expected to discuss unifying their candidacies for next month’s presidential election.The two sides announced that the meeting will be held at 6 p.m., with the location to be revealed when talks begin.This comes amid internal strife within the PPP, with Kim protesting the party’s leadership over its calls for a united conservative campaign instead of supporting his candidacy.The PPP plans to conduct a survey of its members on Friday to gauge support for a united front including Han.The possible merger between Kim and Han, the two leading conservative presidential candidates, is a key agenda item for the PPP.