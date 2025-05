Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean won rebounded back to pre-martial law levels Wednesday, with the Seoul 3:30 p.m. closing spot rate standing at one-thousand-398 won against the U.S. dollar.The local currency strengthened seven-point-three won from the previous trading on Friday of last week, after a four-day holiday weekend that included Children’s Day and Buddha’s Birthday.Trading began at one-thousand-380 won against the greenback Wednesday morning.Wednesday saw the won-dollar rate's strongest opening since November 6 of last year, when it started trading at one-thousand-370 won per dollar.The last time the won stood in the one-thousand-300 range against the U.S. dollar was December 2, the day before the martial law incident.