Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) climbed for a second straight day Wednesday, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations.The KOSPI gained 14-point-01 points, or zero-point-55 percent, to close at two-thousand-573-point-80.Investor sentiment was lifted by the upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations in Switzerland, where U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will head their respective delegations.Tech, shipbuilding, tourism and defense shares drove the daily gain, with SK hynix rising two-point-58 percent, Hanwha Ocean climbing one-point-nine percent, Korean Air soaring seven-point-86 percent, Hana Tour Service adding three-point-nine percent, and top defense firm Hanwha Aerospace vaulting eight-point-eight percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose zero-point-95 points, or zero-point-13 percent, to close at 722-point-81.