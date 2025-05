Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says he will not register as a candidate in the June 3 election if talks on merging his campaign with that of People Power Party(PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo fall through.At a press conference Wednesday, Han said he does not intend to cause public distress in the run-up to voting day.The former prime minister is expected to seek an agreement with Kim on unifying their candidacy between now and Sunday, which is the state election watchdog’s last day of candidate registration.Han said he will take part in discussions on the matter without preconditions, stressing that he has already left it up to the party to decide.The former prime minister also emphasized that his ultimate goal is to revive the nation’s economy by changing politics.Han and Kim are scheduled to meet for talks at 6 p.m. Wednesday without the involvement of party leadership.