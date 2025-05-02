Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-PM Han Puts Forth 1st Campaign Pledge to Establish Deputy PM-Level AI Innovation Ministry

Written: 2025-05-07 18:27:59Updated: 2025-05-07 18:52:02

Ex-PM Han Puts Forth 1st Campaign Pledge to Establish Deputy PM-Level AI Innovation Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

Independent presidential preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo put forth his first campaign pledge to establish a deputy prime minister-level AI innovation strategy ministry as part of efforts to innovate AI technology and create future growth engines.

In a press release on Wednesday, the former prime minister highlighted the necessity of the new ministry, assessing the government's overuse of regulatory policies and absence of an AI control tower.
 
Han intends to task the deputy prime minister in charge of the ministry to oversee the nation's global competitiveness in technology hegemony, fostering related personnel and regulatory policymaking.
 
The ministry is expected to give support to basic research and development and technological commercialization, while it would be granted authority to accelerate R&D budget reviews.

Han's election camp said the former prime minister intends to lead efforts to integrate AI promotional functions to extend growth and job creation, and to facilitate the nation to become a G5 technological powerhouse.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >