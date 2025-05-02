Ex-PM Han Puts Forth 1st Campaign Pledge to Establish Deputy PM-Level AI Innovation Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

Independent presidential preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo put forth his first campaign pledge to establish a deputy prime minister-level AI innovation strategy ministry as part of efforts to innovate AI technology and create future growth engines.In a press release on Wednesday, the former prime minister highlighted the necessity of the new ministry, assessing the government's overuse of regulatory policies and absence of an AI control tower.Han intends to task the deputy prime minister in charge of the ministry to oversee the nation's global competitiveness in technology hegemony, fostering related personnel and regulatory policymaking.The ministry is expected to give support to basic research and development and technological commercialization, while it would be granted authority to accelerate R&D budget reviews.Han's election camp said the former prime minister intends to lead efforts to integrate AI promotional functions to extend growth and job creation, and to facilitate the nation to become a G5 technological powerhouse.