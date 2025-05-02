DP Candidate Lee Requests Postponement of Other Trials to After June 3 Election

Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung requested the courts to postpone his other ongoing trials until after the June 3 election, after an appellate court's decision to delay a retrial over his alleged election law violation on Wednesday.Lee's legal counsel submitted postponement requests for the trial on alleged corruption tied to the Seongnam development projects, third-party bribery involving the municipal football club and an appeals trial on alleged subornation of perjury.The Seoul Central District Court, which was previously set to hear the Seongnam development and football club cases next Tuesday and on May 27, accepted Lee's request later on Wednesday, resetting the hearing date to June 24.The Seoul High Court, which scheduled the first hearing in the subornation of perjury trial for May 20 and aimed to conclude it by June 3 prior to the election date fixation, has yet to respond.In announcing the postponement of the remanded trial over the alleged election law violation, the appeals court said the decision was made to guarantee Lee an equal chance to conduct his campaign and to eliminate controversy over the fairness of the trial.