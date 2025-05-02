PPP Slams DP-backed Bills to Suspend Trials of Elected Presidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The conservative People Power Party(PPP) called on the liberal Democratic Party(DP) to withdraw revision bills to suspend criminal trials of newly elected presidents until the end of their term and ease requirements for the false information offense.At a rally to condemn the DP's move on Wednesday, the PPP accused the DP of pushing for the revisions to absolve its presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, who is currently standing a number of trials, including one regarding false information.PPP chief deputy floor leader Park Hyeung-soo said the legislation is being brazenly pursued solely for the benefit of DP candidate Lee.Park also said the DP is attempting to enact a law to suspend ongoing trials, despite the Constitution stipulating that the president cannot be criminally prosecuted while in office.PPP Rep. Park Jun-tae, during the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's plenary session that voted on the trial suspension bill, sarcastically said the DP might as well table a bill on a special law to acquit Lee of all charges.