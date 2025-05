Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party’s presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are likely to meet again as early as Thursday after their meeting on Wednesday ended with no progress toward a unified campaign for the June 3 election.Right after the failed talks, Kim said in a statement on Wednesday that he hopes to meet with Han again on Thursday to keep the discussion alive.In response, Han’s spokesperson Lee Jung-hyun said Han will adjust his schedule as much as possible and meet with Kim as soon as time permits.Lee added that if Kim proposes a meeting Thursday, Han will talk to those he is scheduled to meet and request their understanding.Kim and Han met at 6 p.m. at a restaurant in central Seoul to discuss the possibility of joining forces, but the meeting ended without an agreement after about 75 minutes.