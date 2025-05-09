Reports: Trump Administration to Revoke Biden-Era AI Chip Export Restrictions

Photo : KBS News

The Trump administration reportedly plans to rescind restrictions imposed during former U.S. President Joe Biden’s tenure on the export of advanced artificial intelligence(AI) chips.According to Reuters and other media on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Commerce Department revealed the information, saying the Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion is overly complex and bureaucratic, and would stymie American innovation.The spokesperson added that the U.S. will be replacing it with a much simpler rule that unleashes American innovation and ensures American AI dominance.Other sources told the Bloomberg news agency that the Trump administration will not implement the Biden rule, which was set to take effect next Thursday.The framework was established in January to regulate the outflow of cutting-edge technology.It divides the world into three tiers and applies differentiated export controls on AI chips.