Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday.It was the North’s first ballistic missile launch since March 10 and the second since the launch of the second Trump administration in January.The JCS is currently analyzing details of the launch, including the type and range of the missile.The JCS said the South Korean military has reinforced monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches and is sharing information with the United States and Japan, while maintaining a full defense posture.