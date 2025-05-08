Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-05-08 09:52:19Updated: 2025-05-08 16:02:03

PPP Presidential Candidate Proposes Waiting a Week to Merge Campaigns

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party’s presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, has proposed that he and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo continue to campaign separately for a week before joining forces ahead of the June 3 election.

Kim made the proposal on Thursday in an emergency press conference. 

Kim suggested that the two candidates pursue separate campaigns for a week, hold a televised debate Wednesday, and conduct an opinion poll next Thursday and Friday before unifying the party ticket under a single candidate.

Voicing opposition to what he called the party’s “coercive” moves in favor of an immediate merger, Kim urged the party to stop its attempts to remove him, a legitimate presidential candidate, under the guise of unifying the conservative bloc. 
 
Kim then warned that the party’s actions are effectively an attempt to remove him by force, which could lead to legal disputes.

He added that he will not participate in the debate with Han that the party unilaterally arranged without his consent, saying that was illegal and he will take appropriate action.
