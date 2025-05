Photo : KBS News

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s camp has reiterated his intention to join forces with People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo before Sunday for a consolidated election campaign.The independent presidential candidate’s campaign spokesperson Lee Jung-hyun told reporters on Thursday that Han remains fully committed to finalizing a unified campaign before Sunday and that he has not heard otherwise from Han.The statement follows a proposal from Kim suggesting he and Han continue to conduct separate campaigns before holding a televised debate and public opinion polls next week to decide how to join forces.Lee questioned why those things can’t be done now instead of next week, rhetorically asking whether the presidential election has been postponed to July 3.