Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Written: 2025-05-08 10:22:06Updated: 2025-05-08 15:21:33

JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday morning.
 
The JCS said it detected several projectiles it suspected of being short-range ballistic missiles, launched from the city of Wonsan on the North’s east coast between 8:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. 

It said the North launched various types of short-range missiles, which traveled between 250 and 800 kilometers before landing in eastern waters.

The JCS said the South Korean military has reinforced monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches and is sharing information with the United States and Japan, while maintaining a full defense posture.

The ballistic missile launch is North Korea’s first since March 10 and its second since the launch of the second Trump administration in January.

A military source said the latest test, as well as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visits to munitions factories that make shells, could indicate plans to export such weapons to Russia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >