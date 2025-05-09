JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday morning.The JCS said it detected several projectiles it suspected of being short-range ballistic missiles, launched from the city of Wonsan on the North’s east coast between 8:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.It said the North launched various types of short-range missiles, which traveled between 250 and 800 kilometers before landing in eastern waters.The JCS said the South Korean military has reinforced monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches and is sharing information with the United States and Japan, while maintaining a full defense posture.The ballistic missile launch is North Korea’s first since March 10 and its second since the launch of the second Trump administration in January.A military source said the latest test, as well as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visits to munitions factories that make shells, could indicate plans to export such weapons to Russia.