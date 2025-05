Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech Republic has decided to sign a multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant deal with South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) as soon as an ongoing legal hurdle can be resolved.The Czech government approved a plan on Wednesday to sign the contract immediately upon removal of the court injunction that currently prevents it.That could mean the withdrawal of the injunction by France’s EDF, a losing bidder in the tender process for the project.Earlier this week, the Brno Regional Court in the European country ruled that the deal cannot be signed until the court rules on EDF’s complaint.The ruling came a day before KHNP was scheduled to sign the contract with Elektrárna Dukovany II, a subsidiary of the Czech Republic’s main electricity firm, CEZ.CEZ Chief Executive Officer Daniel Beneš said Wednesday that his firm respects the court ruling but will soon appeal the injunction.