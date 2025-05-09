NBS: 43% Support Lee Jae-myung; 23% Prefer Han Duck-soo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election.According to the National Barometer Survey, released Thursday, 43 percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate, up one percentage point from the previous week.Embrain Public, KStat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research carried out the survey of one-thousand-one respondents between Monday and Wednesday.Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo came in second with 23 percent, up ten percentage points from last week.Han was followed by People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, who garnered support from 12 percent of respondents.New Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok received support from five percent of respondents.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.