Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has proposed holding another meeting with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the National Assembly to discuss unifying the party ticket under a single candidate.In a press release Thursday, Kim’s aides said he conveyed the proposal to Han on Wednesday night, adding that he is proposing a one-on-one meeting.In response, Han’s aides said the independent presidential candidate is willing to meet anywhere and at any time.