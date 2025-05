Photo : YONHAP News

Intracity bus drivers in 22 regions of the country, including Seoul, Busan, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, are set to begin a general strike May 28.The Korean Automobile and Transport Workers’ Federation said the decision was reached Thursday during a meeting of union leaders for the 22 regions.The federation’s chair, Seo Jong-soo, said participants agreed to apply simultaneously on Monday for mediation of the labor dispute and to exert their best efforts in negotiations during the 15-day mediation period.Seo said the unions will go on strike simultaneously on May 28 in the event that no agreement is produced.The Seoul Bus Labor Union resumed its “work-to-rule” protest Wednesday, having begun the collective action a week earlier after wage negotiations broke down.