Voice of Seoul Files Complaint against Ex-President’s In-Laws over Nursing Home Death

Photo : KBS News

Internet news outlet Voice of Seoul has filed a complaint with the prosecution against former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law with regard to the death of a resident of a nursing home run by the family.In filing the complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday, the outlet accused Yoon’s mother-in-law, Choi Eun-soon, and his brother-in-law Kim Jin-woo of causing death by abandonment and violating the Welfare of Senior Citizens Act and the Food Sanitation Act.Voice of Seoul claimed that Choi and Kim abused and neglected the residents of the nursing home in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, which they have operated since 2017.The outlet accused Choi and Kim of causing the death of a resident in their 80s by neglecting the person, who was suffering from diarrhea, for more than 20 days.It added that another resident died after Choi and Kim failed to have the person hospitalized for bedsores.